Smartshare (SSP) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $411,183.76 and $11,895.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00098573 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

