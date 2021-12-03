Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

