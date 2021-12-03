Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
