Smith Anglin Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.24. 121,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,298. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $120.79 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.55.

