Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,894,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after acquiring an additional 136,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17,566.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 136,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 257,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 104,397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.76 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

