Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,221.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,221 ($15.95) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 2206528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,239.50 ($16.19).

SN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,287.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,409.92.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, with a total value of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

