Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0505 on Top Exchanges

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $155.56 million and $238.12 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00238972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,083,270,848 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

