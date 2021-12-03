Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $421.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $353.00 to $421.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.34.

SNOW opened at $360.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.90 and its 200-day moving average is $294.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

