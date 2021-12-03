SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.55

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 3566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOPH. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $7,889,000.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

