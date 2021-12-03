South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 425,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 142.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

