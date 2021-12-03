Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

SSBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SSBK opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

