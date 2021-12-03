SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lowered by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 87,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

