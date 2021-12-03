SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.85% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $98.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $116.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.52.

