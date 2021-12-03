SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 47,571 shares.The stock last traded at $38.01 and had previously closed at $37.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

