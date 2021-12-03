Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00191626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00037920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003279 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.16 or 0.00599621 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

