Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Down 28.0% in November

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

SAVE stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 5,974,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at $76,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

