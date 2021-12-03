Splintershards (SPS) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $129.05 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00024158 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008917 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 325,944,194 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

