Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.55

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.55 and traded as high as C$56.90. Sprott shares last traded at C$56.03, with a volume of 70,234 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$51.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.55.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$51.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 86.45%.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

