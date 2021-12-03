Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $94.67

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.67, but opened at $105.14. Sprout Social shares last traded at $100.93, with a volume of 1,350 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -222.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,596 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,248 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $460,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $287,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

