SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Update

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 578,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SPX by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 10.8% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 375.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPX by 4.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. SPX has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

