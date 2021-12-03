Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.54

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 2528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Barclays cut their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

