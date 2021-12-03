Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SBLUY stock remained flat at $$13.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Stabilus has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.