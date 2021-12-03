Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SBLUY stock remained flat at $$13.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. Stabilus has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.
Stabilus Company Profile
