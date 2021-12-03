Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Purchases $888,950.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Eli Samaha acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eli Samaha acquired 104,600 shares of Stagwell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.78 on Friday. Stagwell Inc has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $26,731,000.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

