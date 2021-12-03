Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $111.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

