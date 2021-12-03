STARSHIP Market Capitalization Reaches $51.53 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00004847 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $51.53 million and $877,351.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00063630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.86 or 0.07986582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00092313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,428.53 or 1.00352974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002750 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.