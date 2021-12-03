State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAYN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Haynes International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 228.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.81 million, a PE ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

