State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fluor were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fluor by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

