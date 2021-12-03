State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,060 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 57.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tredegar by 39.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth $199,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.96. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 33.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

