State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,720 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

