State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 690 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Liquidity Services worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,651 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,806,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $759.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

