State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of CalAmp worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

