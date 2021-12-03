State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $276,000 Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

