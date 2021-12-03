State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

