State Street Corp Acquires 1,031 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

State Street Corp increased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $333.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.47. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.54.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

