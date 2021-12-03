State Street Corp Buys 47,260 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 97.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $7.20 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEXI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

