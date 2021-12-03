State Street Corp Buys New Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 115,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in JOANN by 9.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $9.37 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

