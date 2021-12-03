State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter valued at $7,531,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the first quarter valued at $4,168,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter valued at $2,039,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Freedom in the second quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Freedom by 871.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

FRHC opened at $65.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $72.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

