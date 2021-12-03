State Street Corp Invests $2.07 Million in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 320.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

LAZY stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $224.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $634,588.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $108,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

