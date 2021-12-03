State Street Corp Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

