State Street Corp Raises Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 252.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after buying an additional 4,067,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after buying an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after buying an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CAE by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after buying an additional 630,409 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

