Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Shares Down 7.1%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 313,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 259,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

