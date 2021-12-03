Stellar Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.12 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00063162 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00120807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00200572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.42 or 0.00639456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,510 coins and its circulating supply is 24,636,939,338 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

