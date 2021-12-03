Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,271. Stem has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,706 shares of company stock worth $6,727,467 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 81.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 252,801 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 80.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 325.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 278,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 212,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stem by 620.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 242,439 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

