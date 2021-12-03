Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,764,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Stericycle worth $323,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 233.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

