Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

NYSE STVN traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.