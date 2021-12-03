Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,219 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83.

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $9,676,488.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.19 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

