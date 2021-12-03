Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Insider Sells $731,900.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SF stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.48. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after buying an additional 396,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.