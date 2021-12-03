Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $151.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.18. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

