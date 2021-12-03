Stifel Nicolaus Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $56.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $972,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,926 shares of company stock valued at $27,033,825 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

