STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Survey

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.26 $1.11 billion $1.97 24.36 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 26.52 $33.77 million N/A N/A

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25% Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for STMicroelectronics and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 6 9 0 2.60 Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $39.21, indicating a potential upside of 40.55%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Shoals Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

