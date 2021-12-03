Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 180 Life Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,708 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 2,906 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATNF opened at $3.86 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.